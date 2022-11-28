Sentencings
Dylan Duane Drake, 26, 2435 N. 18th St., Fountain, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code. In a separate file, Drake had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Thomas Lee England, 32, 603 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid.
Gary Lee Dayton, 70, 2701 Huizenga St. Trailer No. 32, Norton Shores, was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 93 day sin jail, six months probation and $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor and driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Jennifer Louise Luzar, 38, 6105 N. Grace Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Brennan Todd Morley, 22, 4068 E. Church Road, Fountain, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license.
Halden Eric Seigneurie, 39, 11628 N. Whitepine Drive, Manistee, was sentenced to six months probation and must pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Jamie Marie Malburg, 21, 11230 U.S. 31 S, Manistee, was sentenced to time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, six months probation and must pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Randolph Scott Sarnowski, 34, 904 Manitou Lane, Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, six months probation and must pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Devon Joseph Wakelin, 25, 101 W. Melendy St., was sentenced to time served in jail, a suspended term of 90 days in jail, six months probation and must pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. A count of assault and battery was dismissed. In a separate file, Wakelin had a count of driving while license expired dismissed. In another file, Wakelin had a count of no proof of insurance dismissed.
Adam Joseph Castonia, 40, 2323 E. Wilson Road, Custer, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in restricted counties.
Patrick Dennis Driscoll, 64, 9170 Brandon Road, Kenockee, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in restricted counties.
Richard William Nederhoed, 61, 597 Michelle Drive, Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in restricted counties.
Harlan Christopher Olson, 58, 2677 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in restricted counties.
James David Olson, 52, 451 North St., Buckley, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in restricted counties.
Jeffrey Russell Sorn, 57, 1338 Schuler St., North Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in restricted counties.
Thomas Alan Vandenbosch, 67, 2332 Letart Ave., Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in restricted counties.
Arraignments
Michael Allen Alexander, 29, 4725 N. Darr Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated stalking and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a July 1, 2021, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
Meagan Verona Krupinski, 39, 225 W. Ludington Ave. Apt. 210, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee less than $200 following an Aug. 13 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5.
Doyle Paul Kenyon, 25, 5634 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 following an Oct. 14 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 10% bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 28.
Randolph Joseph Bowman, 58, 6677 W. Maple, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 24 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Wyatt James Back, 18, 7433 S. Morse Road, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Nov. 11 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Michael Jason Braun, 34, 6813 W. Maple St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Andrew Leonard Lyewski, 31, 1132 W. Dewey Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Nov. 19 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9.
Daniel Michael Fitch, 41, 712 N. Emily St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an Oct. 22 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5.
Thomas Lee England, 32, 603 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following a Nov. 4 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post.
Richard Adam Jacob, 60, 916 Pemberton Road, Grosse Point, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of baiting deer in certain restricted counties following a Nov. 5 incident investigated by the Department of Natural Resources Cadillac. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5.
Dismissals
Paul Joseph Hannah, 43, 4100 W. Hansen Road, Ludington, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
James Loring Persinger, 45, 533 Free Soil Road, Free Soil, had a count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree where victim is 13-16 and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction dismissed.
Joshua Lee Barrington, 33, 5149 N. Foster St., Fountain, had three counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree (person under 13 while defendant is older than 17) dismissed.
Denise Cruz, 28, 3155 Scottville Road, Scottville, had a count of child abuse fourth degree dismissed.
Thomas Anthony Marsh, 50, 14568 Cinder Road, Beulah, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense dismissed.
Noelle Renee Plasterer, 28, 4931 1/2 N. Cleveland St., Fountain, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Autumn Lyn Schwab, 44, 3065 N. Reek Road, Custer, had a count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction dismissed.
Robert Cecil Welsh, 48, no address listed, had a count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 dismissed.