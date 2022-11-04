Sentencing
Casey Eileen Christoffersen, 108 N. Franklin St., Ludington, was sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days in jail, one year probation, pay $685.40 in fines and costs including $485.40 in restitution but may serve 20 hours of community service in lieu of paying $200 after pleading guilty to retail fraud.
Thomas David Cress, 5774 Cranbrook Trail, Traverse City, was sentenced to 365 days of jail in a suspended service with credit for 34 days served and 93 days to be served up front, enroll in either in-patient or out-patient substance abuse counseling, two years probation and pay $575 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction were dismissed.
Devin Joshua Dulyea, 194 E. Buckley, Idlewild, was sentenced to $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Christopher Aaron Plasterer, 2632 W. Springtime St., Baldwin, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving without a license. In a separate file, Plasterer had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed. In a second separate file, Plasterer had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Adrianna Monique Hawkins, 675 Kahlil Drive Apt. B1, Baldwin, was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for three days, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery. A count of domestic violence was dismissed.
Kerry Elizabeth Schafer, 212 E. Ludington Ave. Apt. 231, Ludington, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days, a suspended term of 93 days of jail, one year probation, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of open intoxicant by a driver transporting in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Charles Edward Sutton, 10112 E. Shore Drive, Portage, was sentenced to pay $390 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fail to validate a deer kill/improperly tag. In a separate file, Sutton was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in certain restricted counties.
Arraignments
Darcie Lynn Adolphson, 356 First St., Manistee, was arraigned on three felony counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent following a May 23 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.
Cameron Wayne Morton, 1165 E. Wilson Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an Oct. 9 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 28.
Jennifer Louise Luzar, 6105 N. Grace Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an Oct. 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14.
Jamie Marie Malburg, 11230 Highway 31 S, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an Oct. 22 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21.
Donna Jean Knight, 7025 E. First St., Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Eric Edward Williams, 710 E. Loomis, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of cocaine/narcotic less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an Oct. 19 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.
Melissa Jean Garland, 306 N. Harrison, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) following an Oct. 27 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.
Brent Alexander Swain, 2429 E. High St., Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 31 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 cash/surety/10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Michael Owen Nettles, 322 E. Dowland St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following an Oct. 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set.
Abdul Saeed Gheyasi, 2165 43rd St. Apt. D11, Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of taking waterfowl in a closed season following a Sept. 30 incident investigated by the Department of Natural Resources Cadillac. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14. In a separate file, Gheyasi was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of taking a non-game bird following a Sept. 30 incident investigated by the DNR Cadillac. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14.
Dismissals
Bryan Lewis Bruner, 602 Reed Ridge Road, Gatlingburg, Tennessee, had a count of refusing a preliminary breath test in a non-commercial vehicle dismissed.
Wesley Howard Evans, 1245 E. Summit Ave., Norton Shores, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Bradley James Michels, 6854 E. U.S. 10, Fountain, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Anthony Amato Rodriguez, 7575 Becker St. NE, Cedar Springs, had a count of accepting passengers for hire without a charter license dismissed.