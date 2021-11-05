Sentencings
Todd Bernard Gates, 59, 722 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person. A count of disorderly person jostling was dismissed with prejudice.
Dustin Allen Boerema, 37, 4140 Windward Forest Trail, Manistee, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next six months at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of open intoxicant by a driver, transporting in a motor vehicle, was dismissed with prejudice.
Valentine Alejandro Segura, 24, 611 E. Dowland St., Ludington, was sentenced to 31 days of jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend and pay $1,095 in fines and costs. In a separate case, a count of speeding — 23 mph over limit was dismissed with prejudice. In a second separate case, a count of refusing a preliminary breath test was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Robert James Lessard, 45, 710 N. Rowe, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 following a Nov. 1 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash-only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8.
Sarah Ann Bonneau, 36, 600 Sherman Oaks Apt. 618, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an Oct. 31 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8.
Clinton Duane Franklin, 45, 109 E. Foster St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine and aggravated stalking following an Oct. 29 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10.
Douglas Lee Lemere, 73, 1447 N. Victory Corner Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Nov. 1 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8.
Anthony Werner Priese, 40, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Nov. 1 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs, Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10.
Sean Patrick Wilcox, 50, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property less than $200 following an Oct. 30 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled Nov. 29.
Dismissal
Alexis Olivia Weathers, 24, 1857 Kennedy Blvd., Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice.
Amanda Beth Franklin, 42, 211 E. Johnson Road, Scottville, had a count of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice.
Zachary Allen Reiss, 20, 128 W. State St., Scottville, had a count of breaking and entering-illegal entry dismissed.