Sentencings
Jason Russell Quick, 33, 2986 N. U.S. 31, Scottville, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, to have a substance abuse evaluation and follow its recommendations, must remain with the Mason County Recovery Group for a year, attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $870 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Brian Douglas Mann, 28, 1320 N. LaSalle Road, Scottville, was sentenced to 31 days of jail with credit for a day, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Weekend, attend AA twice a week for a year with written verification, continue to use Soberlink for six months and pay $1,375 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Melissa Marie Schmitz-Bromley, 26, 321 N. James St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for three days, may serve a year in jail in the next year, must have a mental health evaluation and follow the recommendations and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to child abuse fourth degree.
Arraignments
Sean Russell Daugherty, 36, 3624 Forest Hill Circle, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assaulting/obstructing/resisting an officer, a felony count of fleeing a police officer fourth degree and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an Oct. 31 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9. In a separate case, Daugherty, 208 E. Filer St. Apt. 3, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance — methamphetamine, a felony count of delivery/manufacture a controlled substance (non-narcotic) schedule 1, 2, 3 excluding marijuana, a felony count of possession of a controlled substance — analogues and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an Oct. 31 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9. In a third separate case, Daugherty, 210 E. Filer St. Apt. 3, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespass following an Oct. 31 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.
Dale Skyler Simerson, 41, 407 S. Harrison St. Apt. 3, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer following an Oct. 31 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $7,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.
Jeffrey Clay Young, 50, 6571 E. Beach St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud — second degree following an April 16 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was Nov. 4.
Austin James McCumber, 25, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200 following a Nov. 1 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.
Victoria Jane Williams, 27, 2026 Cannon Drive SW, Wyoming, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a misdemeanor count of a drive with an open intoxicant after a Nov. 3 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23.
Julie Kay Modrok, 44, 412 Thornwild Apt. A3, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance after a Nov. 2 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23.
Zachary Ryan Wabsis, 36, 9 Park Ave., Battle Creek, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a Nov. 2 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.
Andrew Thomas Walicki, 31, 310 S. Main Apt. 7, Custer, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree and a felony count of assault/resist/obstruct an officer following a Nov. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.
Wesley Donald Hackert, 34, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property less than $200 following a Nov. 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23.
Shawn Michael Tacktor-Collins, 34, no address listed, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23.
Charles Erlan Plough, 82, 5022 W. Monroe Road, Pentwater, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Nov. 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.
Janice Marie Masters, 38, 203 E. Second St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny by conversion $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a May 18 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.
Dismissals
George Patrick Fay, 32, 7932 E. Anthony Road, Branch, had a charge of a driver with open intoxicant in a motor vehicle dismissed without prejudice because prosecutors are charging Fay with felony charges.
Stewart Albert Rickert, 33, 1334 Drent Road, Muskegon, had a charge of assault to do great bodily harm, a charge of domestic violence third offense and a charge of habitual offender supplemental warrant all dismissed without prejudice.
Swan Marie Lewis, 24, 1037 Joosten St., Wyoming, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed with prejudice, and Lewis admitted responsibility to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.