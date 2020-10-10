Sentencings
Guilherme de Siquei Dos Santos, 19, 410 S. Main St., Scottville, was sentenced to 32 days of jail with credit for two days, may serve a year in jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, must attend the Impact Weekend, may perform 70 hours of community service within the next 7 months instead of paying fines and costs, must prove the sale of his vehicle and pay $1,375 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense.
Shayna Marie Schwartz, 29, 143 N. Jebavy Drive Ap. 3, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by a controlled substance. A count of operating without a license on their person was dismissed with prejudice.
Darica Marie Brooks, 21, 926 S. Dennis Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next six months at the court’s discretion, have an anger management evaluation and follow its recommendations and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person disturbing the peace. A count of assault and battery was dismissed with prejudice.
Michael Alan Eager, 47, 2897 S. Doty Drive, Branch, was sentenced to 33 days of jail with credit for three days, may serve 93 days in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend the Impact Weekend, and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Melissa Lee Hargain, 38, 209 E. Broadway, Scottville, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $670.62 in fines, costs and restitution including $75.62 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Joseph Steven Toth, 31, 15521 Seymour Road, Linden, was sentenced to a day in jail with credit for a day, may serve 180 days in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $1,195 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content more than 0.17.
James Thomas Espinoza, 28, 1833 Palace Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A charge of reckless driving was dismissed with prejudice. Espinoza also was found guilty of careless driving and was ordered to pay $180.
Logan Walter Case, 22, 204 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to 32 days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days in the next two years at the court’s discretion, must attend the Impact Weekend, and pay $1,375 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
John Joel Semelbauer, 40, 786 W. Forest Ave., Muskegon, was sentenced to three days of jail with credit for three days, may serve a year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $855 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence second offense. A count of child abuse third degree was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Jason Allen Hazelwood, 42, 815 Courtland Lane, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an Oct. 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Curt Douglas York, 49, 202 E Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a misdemeanor count of failure to maintain insurance following an Oct. 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Karl Thomas Horning, 59, 1830 Lockmere Drive, Kentwood, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an Oct. 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.
Brian Michael Sheffield, 32, 6762 E. Stolberg Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Reenya Bilal-Clinton Burrell, 28, 210 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdmeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a felony count of habitual offender supplmental warrant third conviction following an Oct. 6 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21. In a separate case, Burrell was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of receiving and concealing stolen property less than $200 following a Sept. 18 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.
Crystal Lane Simpkins, 37, 11955 N. Brooks Road, Irons, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly person disturbing the peace following an Oct. 6 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.
Stephanie Lynn Wheeler, 27, 920 N. Harrison, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a misdemeanor count of operating with a license — forgery/alteration following an Oct. 6 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Jeffery Scot Madison, 50, 3364 E. Fisher Road, Bay City, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more, a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driver transporting an open intoxicant following an Oct. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A 500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9
Zachary Alan Shurlow, 27, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony charge of receiving and concealing firearms, a felony count of felony firearms, a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault0, a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and a felony count of habitual offender supplmental warrant fourth conviction following an Oct. 7 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100,000 cash bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.
Ryan James Sykora, 27, 1095 Carmen Drive, Weidman, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following an Oct. 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2
Dismissals
Brian Allen Jensen, 36, 108 1/2 S. Gaylord Ave., Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice per a prosecutor’s deferment agreement.
Kyle Avery Michels, 24, 6954 E. U.S. 10, Fountain, had a count of fail to maintain security dismissed without prejudice per a plea agreement where he pleaded guilty to an added second count. The count was not listed.
Craig Lawrence Convissor, 73, 58 S. Taylor Road, Branch, had a count of fail to maintain security dismissed without prejudice per a plea agreement where he pleaded responsible to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
Justin Michael Hamilton, 31, 4705 S. Fisher Road, Custer, had a count of fail to maintain security and a count of violation of a restricted license dismissed without prejudice per a plea agreement where he pleaded to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.