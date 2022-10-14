Sentencings
Tracy Lee Antcliff, 49, 9584 W. M-179 Highway, Middleville, was sentenced to a suspended term of 30 days in jail, credit for jail time served, 12 months probation and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to trespassing. A count of home invasion first degree was dismissed.
Elmin Sadis Aseno-Zambrano, 28, 3 S. Water St., Hart, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
George Franklin Campbell Jr., 31, 400 W. Third St. Apt. 406, Scottville, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Judy Lynn Fletcher, 55, 2924 Lena Drive Lot No. 554, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code.
Duane Steven Lemire, 48, 6558 W. Beech St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $330 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. Lemire had two charges of assault and battery dismissed.
Peggy Susan Lohse, 70, 209 N. Emily St., Ludington, was sentenced to a term of 93 days of suspended jail, 12 months probation, attend Victims Impact Panel, attend Alcohol Safety Education Program and pay $665 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired liquor.
Donald Lawrence Martin, 49, no address listed, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to disorderly drunk person. A count of interfering with a electronic communications device and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction were dismissed.
David James Monroe, 59, 220 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to 18 days in jail with credit for time served and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to an open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle.
Andrew Lee Dennis, 37, 13366 60th Ave., Remus, was sentenced to pay $220 after pleading guilty to violating the gear restrictions for fishing.
Jose-Octavio Martinez-Roque, 41, 3660 S. Morton Road, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 after pleading guilty to fishing with a treble hook.
Arraignments
Chandler Kiernan Gordon, 21, 6279 Dewey Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of harboring a runaway following a March 23 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
Mark Earl Brown, 54, 3600 125th Ave., Morley, was arraigned on two felony counts of breaking and entering a building with intent following a Feb. 1 incident investigated by Matthew James Krause. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Antwon Antonio Garza, 33, 2848 Valk St., Norton Shores, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third offense following a March 29 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.
Thomas David Cress, 44, 5774 Cranbrook Trail, Traverse City, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an Oct. 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Kyle David Ramirez-Winters, 30, 504 Fifth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Oct. 6 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Robert Alan Lamadline, 32, 310 W. Third St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an Oct. 8 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
Robert Christopher Carey, 44, 222 E. Melendy St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an Oct. 10 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
Lindsey Lee Towns, 32, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 11 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
Dismissals
Samantha Jean Brink, 34, 3366 S. Pere Marquette Highway, Ludington, had a charge of domestic violence second offense dismissed.
Donald William Oudman, 81, 662 Terrace Point Drive, Muskegon, had a charge of malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000.
Boo Bear Battice, 39, 7060 E. First St., Branch, had a charge of domestic violence dismissed.
Enrice Domingo Morin, 27, 5648 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, had a charge of domestic violence dismissed.
James R. Shanklin, 59, 5525 N. Custer Road, Free Soil, had a charge of allowing animals to run at large.
Casey Eileen Christoffersen, 37, 108 N. Franklin St., Ludington, had a charge driving while license not valid/improper license dismissed.
Roger Dean Newton, 37, 4843 E. Barothy Road, Custer, had a charge of domestic violence second offense dismissed.
Anselmo-Ysidro Ramirez-Reyes, 44, 309 E. Danaher St., Ludington, had a charge of driving while unlicensed/never applied dismissed.
Leslia A Point-Sanders, 59, 121 W. State St., Scottville, had a charge of running dogs dismissed.