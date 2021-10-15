Sentencings
Scott David Alexander, 60, no address listed, was sentenced to 38 days of jail with credit for 38 days, one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year, have a mental health evaluation from Community Mental Health and pay $735 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence second offense. A count of interfering with electronic communications was dismissed without prejudice.
Kenneth Reagan McKinnon, 26, 1100 E. Tinkham, Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating under the influence of liquor. A count of operating with a blood alcohol of 0.17 or greater.
Kenneth Darryl Coleman, 59, no address listed, Ludington, was sentenced to 50 days of jail with credit for 50 days and pay $1.47 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. Coleman was also sentenced to 30 days of jail with credit for 30 days after pleading guilty to trespassing. A count of disorderly drunk person was dismissed with prejudice. A count of retail fraud third degree in a second separate case was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignment
Clinton John Taylor, 32, 208 E. State St. Apt. 2, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after an Oct. 8 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25.
Dismissal
Kathleen Mary Moran, 62, 2940 N. Lena Drive, Ludington, had a count of child abuse fourth degree dismissed without prejudice.