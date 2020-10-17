Sentencings
Troy Albert Williamson, 51, no address listed, Ludington, was sentenced to 31 days of jail with credit for 31 days, may serve one year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to attempted assault/resisting/obstructing an officer. A count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a count of disorderly person drunk and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant were dismissed without prejudice.
Jenna Dianne Myers, 26, 1245 N. LaSalle Road, Ludington, was sentenced to three days of jail with credit for three days, may serve 93 days in the next two years at the court’s discretion and pay $604.33 for fines, costs and restitution including $9.33 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Justin Michael Hasenbank, 23, 821 E. Freeman Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days in the next year at the court’s discretion, must complete the Alcohol Highway Safety Course and Victim’s Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of failure to stop or identify after an accident was dismissed without prejudice.
Duane Charles Broughton, 50, 506 E. Danaher St. Apt. 4, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 90 days in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery. A count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second was dismissed without prejudice.
Randolph Dean Cunic, 65, 6714 Blank Road, Whitehall, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person disturbing the peace. A count of possession of a firearm under the influence was dismissed without prejudice.
Joshua Everett Smith, 39, 1038 Lancer Lane, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $325 in fines and costs with restitution for a mailbox reserved per a plea agreement after pleading guilty to accident to fixtures.
Michelle Marie Drabenstott, 52, 715 N. Rowe Apt. 1, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days and may serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Tyler Leon-Michael White, 21, 6425 N. Linden St., Ludington, was sentenced to complete a traffic safety class and pay $335 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the motor vehicle code.
Arraignments
Richard Lee James, 49, 915 E. Maple St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following an Oct. 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.
Kyle Travis Henry, 51, 723 E. Danaher St. Apt. 1, Ludington was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 8 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Elrico James Brooks, 41, 648 Griggs St. SW, Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following an Oct. 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Matthew Robert Losch, 31, 5065 Schwass Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of embezzlement — agent or trustee $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a Jan. 8, 2019, arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.
Devin Angelo Mendez, 22, 6509 W. Decker Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an Oct. 13 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.
Shawn Michael Babcock, 42, 9127 S. M-37, Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an Oct. 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.
Deandre Cavelle Winston, 34, 203 N. Harrison St., Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree force or coercion following a March 24, 2019, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28.
Dismissals
Angelica Lynn Barry, 38, 681 N. Tyndall Road, Branch, had a count of failure to maintain security (no insurance) and a count of operating an unregistered vehicle dismissed without prejudice as she corrected both matters.
Harley Michael Fisher, 24, 1776 N. Tallman Lake Road, Fountain, had a count of failure to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice after pleading to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
Ronald Bruce Stever, 27, 3677 W. Victory Drive, Ludington, had a count of failure to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice after pleading to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.