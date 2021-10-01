Sentencings
Bryan Lee Yoder, 52, 2151 CR 1300E, Lovington, Illinois, was setenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, complete 20 hours of substance abuse counseling and 10 hours of DUI risk education with proof provided to the court in six months, complete Victims Impact Panel and pay $1,095 after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Joanus Jacob Race, 21, 3255 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to 13 days of jail with credit for one day served, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $595 in fines and costs after being found guilty by the court of domestic violence.
Shane Thomas Wardlow, 39, 717 N. Washington Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to six days of jail with credit for six days, a year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must continue counseling with West Michigan Community Mental Health and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to aggravated assault. A count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) was dismissed without prejudice.
Donald Eugene Seaborn, 48, 17778 165th Avenue, Big Rapids, was sentenced to having his hunting privileges suspended for the rest of 2021 and for three additional years and pay $2,375 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to having an invalidated deer tag/license. Two counts of taking a deer/bear were dismissed without prejudice.
Timothy Charlies Zeller, 38, 610 E. Danaher St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Paul Edward Hayes, 39, 7615 W. 96th Place, Crown Point, Indiana, was sentenced to four days of jail with credit for four days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $595 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to assault and battery. On a charge of disorderly drunk person to which he pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to four days of jail with credit for four days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $50 in fines and costs. A count of child abuse four degree was dismissed without prejudice.
Jeremy Edward Iteen, 44, 910 N. Emily St. Apt. A1, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, complete the alcohol highway safety education class, complete Victims Impact Panel and pay $870 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or a controlled substance.
Bret Allen Whitsell, 59, 110 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, finish substance abuse assessment with community mental health, comlete alcohol safety education, complete Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of a driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle was dismissed without prejudice.
Tammy Louise Tanis, 57, 110 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to five days of jail with credit for five days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, enroll and complete SUD therapy with West Michigan Community Mental Health and pay $302.95 in fines and costs including $17.95 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. A count of retail fraud third degree was dismissed without prejudice.
Eileen Ravens, 23, 304 S. Main St. Apt. 2W, Mount Pleasant, was sentenced to a day in jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend and complete Prime For Life program, enroll and complete alcohol highway safety education, complete Victims Impact Panel and pay $870 in fines and costs after pleading tuilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver and a count of refusing a preliminary breath test were dismissed without prejudice.
Daniel Thys Malburg, 37, 601 N. Rowe St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was sentenced to 27 days of jail with credit for 27 days, one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, obtain a mental health evaluation from West Michigan Community Mental Health and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence second offense. In a separate case, a count of domestic violence second offense was dismissed without prejudice.
Scott Gale Vandevelde, 51, 803 S. Madison St., Ludington, was sentenced to 32 days of jail with credit for two days, 180 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, complete Impact Weekend, enroll in and complete of SUD treatment program from West Michigan Community Mental Health, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week for a year and pay $670 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or greater.
Jason Allan Bonk, 45, 8950 W. 169 Place, Orland Hills, Illinois, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, enroll in and complete a 16-hour domestic violence class with the AJ Novick Group and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence. A count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Gregory Allen Miller, 58, 702 S. Dryden St., Hart, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree and a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a Sept. 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Joshuea Michael Boger, 43, 505 S. Main St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Sept. 29 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Denise Cruz, 27, 3155 Stiles Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine following a July 30 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Cassandra Mae-Linda Johnson, 25, no address listed, Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) following a Sept. 24 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Paulenea Tiffanie Hornacek, 29, no address listed, Walhalla, was arraigned on a felony count of perjury inciting or procuring court proceeding following a Sept. 24 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Kayla Jean Johnson, 29, 494 Pere Marquette Highway, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny from a motor vehicle and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Sept. 24 arrest by the Michigan State Police. A $10,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Daniel Robert Schultz, 48, 6171 S. Brye Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more and a misdemeanor count of driver with an open intoxicant in motor vehicle following a Sept. 30 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1.
Dismissal
Anthony Nelson Cole Jr., 50, 206 S. Jackson Road, Ludington, had a count of disorderly person — obscene conduct dismissed without prejudice.
Alyssa Marie Harvey, 19, 902 N. Delia, Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice.