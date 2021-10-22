Sentencings
Ashley Nicole Reim, 37, 903 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence second offense. A count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth was dismissed with prejudice.
Anthony Lee Tenney, 21, S Dryden St., Hart, was sentenced to a day in jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating under the influence of liquor. A count of operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more was dismissed with prejudice.
Eric James Asiala, 54, 206 N. Reinberg Ave., Scottville, was sentenced to 32 days of jail with credit for two days served, 93 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend, obtain and remain on Soberlink for one year, attend ERG Program through Pinerest, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice per week with written verification and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Seth Daniel Thompson, 19, 4414 E. Borothy Road, Custer, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Impact Weekend and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Stephanie Michelle Moses, 25, 411 E. Dowland, Ludington, was sentenced to three days of jail with credit for three days, 180 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay the balance of $695 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more.
Thomas Archie Paul, 38, 4460 W. Hansen Road, Ludington, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failed to provide information or render aid after an accident. In a separate case, a count of disorderly drunk person was dismissed with prejudice.
Christian Lee Mitchell, 31, no address listed, Ludington, was sentenced to 17 days of jail with credit for 17 days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence. In a separate case, a count of disorderly drunk person was dismissed with prejudice.
Andrew Soojin Triggol, 26, 5735 Buskirk Drive, Indianapolis, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, complete treatment with community health network, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. In a separate case, Triggol was sentenced to seven days of jail with credit for seven day, complete 48 hours of community service within six months and pay $2,145 for pleading guilty to a count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission and a count of malicious destruction of personal property. On the breaking and entering count, he was also sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion. On the malicious destruction of personal property count, he was also sentenced to a year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion. A count of malicious destruction of personal property more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 was dismissed with prejudice. In a second separate case, Triggol had a count of disorderly drunk person dismissed without prejudice.
Nathan James Patterson, 21, 6311 Serenity Court, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
James Allen Rose, 41, 920 N. Harrison St., Ludington, was sentenced to 22 days of jail with credit for 22 days, a year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, have a substance abuse and anger management evaluation, not to contact the victim and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to stalking. A count of aggravated stalking was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Justin Lee Gean, 32, 207 Crowley St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct second degree (person under 13 when defendant is 17 or older) following an Oct. 18 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27.
Chad Fredrick Collins, 30, 4743 E Free Soil Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance), a misdemeanor count unlawful use of a license plate, a misdemeanor count of driving with an improper/invalid license and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an Oct. 19 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 3.
Evan-Tyler Dewhirst Olmstead, 33, 1345 S. Poplar Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22.
Dismissals/Acquittals
Joseph Allen Schwiderson, 31, 403 S. Emily St., Ludington, had a count of malicious use of a telecommunications service dismissed without prejudice.
Michael Anthony Garcia, 51, 807 Madison St., Apt. 2, Ludington, was acquitted by a jury of a count of domestic violence and a count of assault and battery.