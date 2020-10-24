Sentencings
Kyle Jay Tenney Sr., 45, 1414 N. U.S. 31, Scottville, was sentenced to 60 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fish and game — order/rule violation. A count of sports fishing — taking reptiles, amphibian dismissed without prejudice.
Arraignments
Brittany Marie Wiles, 29, 2216 S. Scottville Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Seth Eric Rydstrom, 17, 11628 White Pine Drive, Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon following an Oct. 18 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28.
Mark Allen Collins, 54, 1996 W. Dewey Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of fleeing a police officer fourth degree, a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driver with an open intoxicant in an motor vehicle following an Oct. 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28.
Jordan Scott Lange, 24, 704 First St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing a controlled substance (non-narcotic) schedule 1, 2, 3 excluding marijuana following an Oct. 18 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28.
Richard Robert-Wayne Terrel, 40, 106 1/2 S. Washington, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 21 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Jeffrey Clay Young, 50, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Oct. 21 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28.
Dismissals
Michael Paul Palethorpe, 47, 3811 N. U.S. 31, Scottville, had a count of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice per the prosecutor’s deferral agreement.
Heather Marie Vinton, 44, 6952 S. Gibson Road, Ludington, had two counts of truancy dismissed without prejudice per the prosecutor’s deferral agreement.
Kelli Ann Busk, 40, 108 E. Filer St., Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice per a plea agreement that allowed for pleading responsible for a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
Jaime Ortega-Arechiga, 46, 406 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice per a plea agreement that allowed for pleading responsible for a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.