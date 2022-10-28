Sentencings
Jose Juan Calvo-Jimenez, 27, 3159 Garfield Road, New Era, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 180 days of jail, 12 months probation and pay $890 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more. A count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver was dismissed.
Thomas Jay Smith, 53, 828 W. First St., Scottville, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Bradley Leroy Fowler, 25, 5453 S. Broadway, Idlewild, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of personal property less than $200. In a separate file, Fowler had a count of trespassing dismissed.
Daniel John Horowski, 39, 3028 Pineridge Road, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $327.11 in fines and costs including $2.11 in restitution after pleading no contest to retail fraud third degree.
Kyle David Ramirez-Winters, 30, 504 Fifth St., Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $440 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence. A count of home invasion first degree and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction were dismissed.
Robert Eugene Lemson II, 21, 13655 Beech Ave., Sand Lake, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to fisheries order 2022 violation.
Michael Norman Mcclain, 39, 14977 Bullock Road, Three Rivers, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to fisheries order 2022 violation. In a separate file, Mcclain was sentenced to pay $220 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to violating gear restrictions for fishing.
James Russell Shafer, 56, 7233 S. Cabana Road, Custer, was sentenced to pay $700 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to general violations of wildlife conservation. A count of taking a deer/bear/turkeys out of season was dismissed.
Larry Robert Siefert, 56, 19920 29 1/2 Mile Road, Springport, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fisheries order 2022 violation.
Kenneth Lee Vansconis Jr., 45, 711 N. Mercantile St., Carson City, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fisheries order 2022 violation.
Arraignments
Jasen David Hathaway, 38, 3574 N. Amber Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an April 3 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2. In a separate file, Hathaway was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an Oct. 23 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 10% bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Sarah Renee Sloan, 19, 2036 N. Eighth St., Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of retail fraud first degree following an April 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Andrew Brian Azzopardi, 56, 2702 Brunson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of operating an unregistered vehicle following an Oct. 15 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21.
Charles John Jensen, 45, 601 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 15 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14.
Derek Allen Dryden, 27, 6791 E. JK Ave., Kalamazoo, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property of $200 or more but less than $1,000 following an Oct. 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14.
Heinz Emil Zielke, 46, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following an Oct. 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14.
Ryan Ray Woods, 42, 676 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was arraigned on two counts of assault/resisting/obstructing officer, a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an Oct. 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Michael Owen Nettles, 31, 6989 White Bridge, Belding, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Oct. 23 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Timothy Virgil Amburgey, 56, 1728 E. Hansen Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an Oct. 24 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7. In a separate file, Amburgey was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an Oct. 16 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7.
Kyle Daniel Weisenburger, 25, 472 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 24 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Bradley James Michels, 30, 6954 U.S. 10, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates/fail to transfer/unregistered/no trailer plate following an Oct. 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31.
Dismissals
Arthur James Spinner, 50, 2363 N. 32nd St., Fountain, had a count of truancy dismissed.
William James Collier, 38, 113 W. Williamson Ave., Flint, had a count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission dismissed.
Michael Owen Nettles, 31, 322 E. Dowland Apt. No. 2, Ludington, had a count of domestic violence second offense dismissed.