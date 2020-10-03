Sentencing
Lancelot Christopher Peebles, 27, 716 E. Danaher Street, Ludington, was concurrently sentenced to seven days in jail with credit for seven days, may serve one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $175 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to attempted assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly person jostling. A count of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed with prejudice.
Dorothy Louise McCartney, 60, 145 Natasha Drive, Noblesville, Indiana, was concurrently sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days, may serve one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next two years, must attend Alcoholic Anonymous twice a week with verification and pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense and driver with an open intoxicant.
William Robert Kline, 41, no address listed, was sentenced to 25 days in jail with credit for 25 days, may serve a year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next two years and pay $745 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000. A count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth was dismissed with prejudice.
Julie Ann Prachar, 807 S. Madison Street Apt. 2, Ludington, was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for four days, may serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Mariah Mae Brault, 27, 926 E. Tinkham Ave. Apt. 313, Ludington, was sentenced to a day of jail with credit for a day, may serve 93 days in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of driver transporting an open intoxicant was dismissed with prejudice.
Ronny Warren Bentz, 67, 204 Fourth Street, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, can do 60 hours of community service in the next seven months instead of paying the fines and costs, and pay $609 in fines and costs including $14 in restitution after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200. A count of use of a controlled substance Schedule 5 or LSD was dismissed with prejudice.
Anna Marie Hawke, 45, 1836 W. Jam Street, Baldwin, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $602 in fines and costs including $7 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Andrew Lee Lebrun, 39, 1006 N. Olmstead Road, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by a controlled substance.
Kimberly Rae Nelson, 44, 109 N. Delia Apt. 1, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Jake Gustave Soller, 8427 State Street, Millington, was sentenced to concurrent terms of three days in jail with credit for three days, may serve a year in jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion and pay $1,487 in fines and costs including $12 for restitution after pleading guilty to attempted assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more and retail fraud third degree. Counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance were dismissed with prejudice.
Jonathan Jabez Vandusen, 20, 303 E. Ludington Ave. Apt. 3, Ludington, was sentenced to $845 in fines and costs and must attend the Victims Impact Panel after pleading guilty to a minor operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.02 to 0.07. A count of operating while impaired by liquor was dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, Vandusen was sentenced to pay $125 in fines and costs after being found guilty by the court on a count of speeding, 15 mph and over.
Donald Eugene Penland, 34, 1218 N. Wisner Ave., White Cloud, was sentenced concurrently to 22 days of jail with credit for 22 days, may serve one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $695 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied, operating with a forged or alter license and use of a controlled substance. A count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a count of unlawful use of a license plate were dismissed with prejudice.
Bobby Gene Shirey, 37, 1153 W. Hawley, Scottville, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Arraignments
Dustin Michael Jewett, 29, 601 N. Rowe Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction after an Oct. 1 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7.
Bradley Robert McClure, 32, 5808 Heights Ravenna Road, Fruitport, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of transporting an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a Sept. 25 arrest by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources — Cadillac. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Jeremiah Jack Johnson, 30, 133 S. Main Street Apt. 2B, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense and a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a license plate following a Sept. 30 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Dean Quinn Barrow, 33, 822 S Wolf Lake, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of failure to maintain insurance and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a Sept. 29 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Talyana Emily Parks-Read, 17, 1914 W. Dewey Road, Scottville was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Sept. 29 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Elizabeth Katherine Gonzalez, 49, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without an owner’s permission and a misdemeanor count of trespassing following a Sept. 29 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
James Hudson Self IV, 48, 1130 Baxter Street, Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated stalking following a June 22, 2018 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart PoStreet A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7.
Richard Massey Thomas, 34, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Sept. 27 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Brian Jay Davis, 38, 711 Canfield Road, Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Sept. 27 arrest by the Michigan State Police. A $2,500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7.
Mikayla Lynn Terry, 23, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Sept. 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Bernard Joe Bovee Jr., 47, 1380 Victory Corner Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of child abuse fourth degree following a May 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Joseph Howard Rehlander, 30, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor count of purchasing a pistol without a license, a misdemeanor count of failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle and a misdemeanor count of driver with an open intoxicant following a Sept. 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7.
Donald Thomas Miller, 32, 916 N. Rath Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a Sept. 10 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Jason Lee Davis, 38, 12970 Healy Lake Road Apt. A, Bear Lake, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 and a felony count of habitual offender warrant second conviction following a Sept. 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10 percent deposit bond was set. A preliminary exam was scheduled for Oct. 7.
Dismissals
Shawn Ryan Boles, 39, 2788 Hoague Road, Free Soil, had a charge of failure to maintain insurance dismissed without prejudice after pleading to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
Robert Eugene VanSickle II, 19, 5078 N. William Street, Fountain, had a charge of failure to maintain insurance dismissed without prejudice because he acquired insurance the day of the arrest.