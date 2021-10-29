Sentencings
Erin Jean Kernohan, 39, 1831 Nemoke Court Apt. 11, Haslett, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year for pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and sentenced to 90 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year for pleading guilty to fail to provide information or render aid after an accident. Kernohan also must pay $310 in fines and costs. A count of failure to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed with prejudice.
Dealan Michael Stinson, 25, 930 Eighth St., Baldwin, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery.
Jason Wayne Cole, 48, 507 E. Filer St., Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for a day, 45 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year, have a substance abuse evaluation and follow its recommendations and pay $386.58 in fines and costs including $101.58 in restitution for pleading no contest to attempted breaking and entering without owner’s permission. A count of disorderly drunk person was dismissed with prejudice.
Sheena Marie Skoog, 33, 6682 W. Basswood Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 44 days of jail with credit for 44 days after pleading guilty to assault and battery. A count of driving with an invalid/improper license was dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, Skoog was sentenced to 44 days of jail with credit for 44 days for pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Arraignments
Brandyn Joseph Presley, 29, 155 Wildwood Run Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct, first degree (victim is under 13 and defendant is 17 or older) following an Oct. 28 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10.
Kenneth William Stewart, 59, 6433 Maple Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to great bodily harm less than murder and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 26 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10.
Clinton Duane Franklin, 44, 109 E. Foster St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of stalking following an Oct. 26 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8.
Brad Lee Bruursema, 63, 7093 Donna Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an Oct. 27 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29.
Jaralee Chaloux Sobers, 38, 4309 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a June 20 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10.
Dismissals
Lige Lewis Holder, 20, 605 1/2 E. Dowland, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed with prejudice.
Jennifer Jill Parrinello, 41, 940 E. Filburn Road, Scottville, had a count of operating with a license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Brent Ryan Wicklund, 39, 2356 E. Wilson Road, Custer, had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed with prejudice.