Sentencings
Cody Michael Ashcraft, 28, 4599 Ariel Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days of jail, 12 months probation, attend Victims Impact Panel, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program and pay $890 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle by a driver was dismissed.
Richard Lee Beck, 49, 206 N. Harrison St. Apt. 4, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $255 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
David Morris Griffith, 61, 719 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to trespassing.
Brenda Sue Ritz, 43, 3918 S. Scottville Road, Scottville, was sentenced to pay $190 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to truancy.
Allen Boris Crumpler, 58, 5020 Lithopolis, Lancaster, Ohio, was sentenced to pay $620 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fishing without a license.
Earl Matthew Deal, 48, 28196 E. Lafayette Road, Sturgis, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fishing with illegal gear — treble hook.
Neil Edward Oosterhouse, 35, 7733 Deer Track Run, Hudsonville, was sentenced to $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allow fire to escape.
Arraignments
Jarrell Christopher Justin Bryant, 36, 803 Diana St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person window peeper following an Aug. 25 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Kimberly Ann Kanouse, 42, 6230 W. Bryant Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a Sept. 16 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
Ronald Scott Miller, 57, 16 Clay St., Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent following a June 23 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Boo Bear Battice, 39, 7060 E. First St., Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Sept. 16 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Trevor Lee Christensen, 23, 501 E. Filer St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an Aug. 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Juan Darnel Hunter, 50, 105 Fourth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Sept. 23 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Dismissals
Amy Lucille Shanty, 52, 412 N. Main St., Scottville, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Maria De La Luz Lopez-Gutierrez, 27, 407 E. Melendy St., Ludington, had a count of driving while license expired dismissed.
Kaden John William Strait, 20, 308 W. Court St. Apt. 2, Ludington, had a count of failing to display a valid license on person dismissed.