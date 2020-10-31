Sentencings
Amber Nicole Stimes, 26, 710 E. Main St. Apt. 19, Hart, was sentenced 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, and may perform 60 hours of community service in the next 11 months instead of paying oversight fees, and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Fred Ratliff, 50, 1619 W. First St., Scottville, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person disturbing the peace. A count of littering objects in the path of a vehicle and a count of assault and battery were dismissed with prejudice.
Curt Douglas York, 49, 202 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pelading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. A count of failing to maintain security (n insurance) was dismissed with prejudice.
Karl Thomas Horning, 59, 1830 Lockmere Drive, Kentwood, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, must obtain substance abuse counseling, attend Impact Weekend and pay $1,275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Daniel Christian Giddings, 35, 5010 Washington St., Midland, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend the Victims Impact Panel, boating license suspended for six months and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to marine safety — impaired driving.
Crystal Lynne Simpkins, 37, 11955 N. Brooks Road, Irons, was sentenced to 23 days of jail with credit for 23 days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must obtain Community Mental Health services and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to disorderly person disturbing the peace. A count of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Alberto Delapaz Villareal, 32, 3290 S. Getty St. Lot 2, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an Oct. 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Renee Alleatrice Speelman, 58, 306 E. Butler St., Bryan, Ohio, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of attempted assault/resist/obstruct a police officer following an Oct. 25 arrest by the Michigan State Police. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Dylan Todd Sorensen, 25, 3875 N. U.S. 31, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a felony count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Oct. 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4.
Joseph Paul Wildbahn, 55, 2468 S. Peacock Trail, Baldwin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating a charter boat without a certificate of inspection/non-licensed pilot and a misdemeanor count of fishing — use explosives/illegal nets/buying/selling game fish following an Oct. 27 arest by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.
Christopher Wayne Hatch, 50, 3441 S. Masten Road, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following an Oct. 26 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4.
Erik Matthew Doffing, 29, 7005 10th Street, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an Oct. 28 arrest by the Michigan State Police. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.