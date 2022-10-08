Sentencings
Timothy Edward Nelson, 62, 8071 E. Millerton Road, Branch, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Kevin Jon Baareman, 36, 32674 S. Mack Haven Road, Drummond Island, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 24 months probation, have a substance abuse evaluation and verify compliance with recommendations and pay $660 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery. A count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree force or coercion was dismissed.
Jayden Jasik Hathaway, 21, 3651 N. Culver Road, Ludington, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months probation, have a substance abuse evaluation and verify compliance with its recommendations, attend Victims Impact Panel, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program and pay $660 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of a driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Fredrick Anthony Lewins III, 30, 2125 N. U.S. 31, Scottville, was sentenced a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, have a substance abuse evaluation and verify compliance with recommendations, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $785 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of failing to stop after a collision was dismissed.
Michelle Marie Proue, 58, 1704 W. Chilberg Road, Scottville, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months probation, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Zachary Benjamin Avery, 32, 60 N. Division Apt. 439, Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 24 days in jail with credit for time served for pleading no contest to public intoxication.
Donald Lee Fargo, 53, 309 E. Fifth St., Ludington, was sentenced to a suspended term of 90 days in jail, 12 months probation and $390 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Joshua Allen Martzolff, 40, 3920 U.S. 31, Scottville, was sentenced to credit for jail time served and pay $300 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person.
Duwayne Simpson, 62, 304 S. Rowe St. Apt. 3, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. A count of driving while unlicensed/never applied was dismissed.
Ty Earl Yennior, 52, 6795 Maple Road, Ludington, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days in jail with credit for time served, attend Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program, attend Victims Impact Panel, pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Steve Edward Cox, 65, 1190 East D Ave., Kalamazoo, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fishing with illegal gear — treble hook.
Convictions
Rosa Amelia Rodriguez, 60, 500 State St., Shelby, was found guilty by jury of failing to stop after a property destruction accident. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19. In a separate file, Rodriguez was found guilty by jury of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and guilty by jury of reckless driving. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Arraignments
Devin Joshua Dulyea, 32, 194 E. Buckley, Idlewild, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended following a Nov. 15, 2021, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17.
Ronnie Cuellar Zuniga, 55, 708 St. Catherine, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property of $200 or more but less than $1,000 following an incident investigated by Feb. 2 by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% bond was set. A pre-trial was scheduled for Oct. 19. In a separate file, Zuniga was arraigned on a on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of possession of analogues and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an Oct. 29, 2021, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19. In a second separate file, Zuniga was arraigned on a felony count of possession of narcotics/cocaine less than 25 grams, a felony count of possession of a Schedule 5 drug/LSD/other drug and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an Oct. 4 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Jason Larry Jansma, 46, no address listed, was arraigned on two felony counts of breaking and entering a building with intent and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Feb. 1 incident investigated by Matthew Krause. A $50,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Donald William Oudman, 81, 662 Terrence Point Drive, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a Nov. 1, 2021, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
James Loring Persinger, 45, 533 W. Free Soil Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree with a victim 13-16 and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 8 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $50,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Bradley Leroy Fowler, 25, 5453 S. Broadway, Idlewild, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespassing following a Sept. 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10. In a separate file, Fowler was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 following a Sept. 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Donald Lawrence Martin, 49, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with electronic communications and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Sept. 9 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Randolph Scott Sarnowski, 34, 904 Manitou Lane, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Sept. 25 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31.
Zachary Scott West, 30, 340 Arbutus Drive, Cadillac, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Sept. 25 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
Alexander Christopher McGarry, 34, 804 E. Filer St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Sept. 25 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31.
Paul Alan Shively, 46, 3899 Caterberry Road, Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated stalking following a Sept. 28 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $50,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Rachel Lily Short, 43, 6290 W. Nine Mile Road, Irons, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following a Sept. 4 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17.
Dismissals
Duane Michael Duggan 59, 478 S. Brye Road, Ludington, had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.