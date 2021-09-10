Sentencings
Donald Thomas Miller, 33, 1047 N. Rath, Ludington, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days and pay $185 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to breaking and entering without owner’s permission. In a separate case, a count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 was dismissed with prejudice.
Cody Robert Patterson, 22, 216 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property. In a separate case, two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property were dismissed with prejudice.
Austin Lee Beck, 24, 17 Remington Road, Mauston, Wisconsin, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days served, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating under the influence of liquor. A count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence was dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, Lee pleaded responsible to a civil infraction of carrying a concealed weapon with a blood alcohol content of 0.02 and was sentenced to pay $100 in fines.
Ashley Nicole Martinsen, 32, 708 E. Fifth St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. A count of domestic violence was dismissed with prejudice.
Steven Luke Dykman, 25, 7021 Weaver Road, Fountain, was sentenced to pay $425 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to trespassing with an ORV on a private road. A count of operating an ORV while license suspended/revoked was dismissed with prejudice.
April Dawn Beck, 44, 902 N. Washington Apt. 8, Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for one day, may serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. A count of assault and battery was dismissed with prejudice.
Gary Lee Andres, 70, 512 1/2 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $135 in costs after pleading guilty to driving while license expired. A count of driving while license expired was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Allen Michael Mallison, 33, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Sept. 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
Scott David Alexander, 59, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with an electronic communications device and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following a Sept. 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
Ernest Earl Jones, 37, 675 Siemen Road, Wellston, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a Sept. 6 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13.
Denise Cruz, 27, 3155 S. Stiles Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy after a Sept. 7 arrest by State’s, Sheriff’s, Chief’s Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $2,500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22. In a separate case, Cruz was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of child abuse fourth degree following a Sept. 7 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Wesley Howard Evans, 50, 1245 E. Summit Ave., Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance), a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a misdemeanor count of operating an unregistered vehicle following a Sept. 8 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $750 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Bret David Zacahrda, 51, no street address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine following a Feb. 25 arrest by State’s, Sheriff’s, Chief’s Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Ashley Nicole Reim, 37, 724 E. Wilson Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense after a Sept. 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $750 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Forrest Leon Tenney, 17, 603 E. Melendy St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 following an Aug. 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Dismissals
Christopher Waine Martz, 38, 183 Eighth St. Apt. 1, Manistee, had a count of driver transporting an open intoxicant dismissed with prejudice.
Collin Christopher Drake, 26, 7157 Martin Road, Fountain, had a count of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice.