Sentencings
Jade Free-Spirit-Bear Pelcher, 29, 253 S. Chippewa Road, Mount Pleasant, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve a year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion and must pay $815 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to aggravated assault — domestic assault. A count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant were dismissed with prejudice.
Rex Allen Munn, 53, 706 Dexter St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, with the requirement to complete residential rehabilitating treatment, may serve 90 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion and must pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a count of drunk and disorderly person. A count of trespassing and a count of attempted assault/resisting/obstruction of a police officer were dismissed with prejudice.
Donald Thomas Miller, 32, 916 N. Rath Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to 14 days of jail with credit for 14 days, may serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to public intoxication. In a separate case, Thomas was sentenced to 24 days of jail with credit for 24 days, with the requirement to complete outpatient rehabilitative treatment, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $1,7070 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license second offense was dismissed with prejudice.
Kathleen Ann Kaatz, 65, 4570 E. Fisher Road, Custer, was sentenced to three days of jail with credit for three days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must complete Alcohol Highway Safety Education and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Kelli Ann Busk, 40, 108 E. Filer St., Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Douglas Carl-Elvisaa Benavides, 27, 503 Rath Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for one day, may serve 90 days of jail in the next six months at the court’s discretion and $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person disturbing the peace.
Jacob Caine Cornwall, 28, 6465 W. Forrest Edge Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for one day, may serve 93 days in the next year, must attend Alcohol Highway Safety Education and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Vicki Lynn Nelson, 29, 503 E. First St., Ludington, was sentenced to 30 days of jail in the next six months at the court’s discretion and must pay $110 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to larceny — trees and shrubs in the amount of $100.
Morgan Faith Johnson, 24, 4183 Mary Road, Bay City, was sentenced to five days of jail with credit five days, may serve 93 days jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $320 in fines and costs including $195 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Austin Michael McDonald, 22, 5370 E. Harvest Court, Bay City, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit one day, may serve 93 days jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Alcohol Highway Safety Education and pay 895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Tyler David Wicklund, 37, 807 W. Loomis St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit one day, may serve 90 days in the next year at the court’s discretion, must perform 40 hours of community service and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Joseph Gerard Cordes, 55, 5857 N. Benson Road, Fountain, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit two days, may serve 93 days jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery.
Alicia Lynne McCarthy, 38, 5417 N. Budzynski Road, Fountain, was sentenced to serve 93 days jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must serve 60 hours of community service in the next eight months and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to third degree retail fraud.
Todd Andrew Gerardot, 33, 99 W. Trail Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to two days jail with two days credit, may serve 93 days in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend the Victims Impact Weekend program with aftercare requirements within the next six months, and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under the influence of controlled substances.
Arraignments
Daniel Christian Giddings, 35, 5010 Washington St., Midland, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of marine safety — operating under the influence of liquor per se following a July 18 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Jay Ralph Lavengood, 62, 512 W. Pere Marquette, Big Rapids, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Sept. 5 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Dorothy Louise McCartney, 60, 145 Natasha Drive, Noblesville, Ind., was arraigned on a felony charge of operating under the influence per se third offense and a misdemeanor charge of transporting open intoxicant in a moving vehicle following a Sept. 9 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23.
William Robert Kline, 41, homeless, was arraigned on a felony charge of larceny of weapons — firearms and a felony charge of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Nov. 5, 2019, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Donald Jacob Beck, 32, 402 4th St. Apt. 4, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of failing to maintain insurance and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a license plate following a Sept. 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Crandal Lee Smith, 57, 5405 Rasmussen Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony charge of controlled substances — possession on methamphethamine/ecstacy following a Sept. 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Dismissal
Kelly Ann Rose, 42, 5180 Tokay Drive, Flint, had a count of fail to maintain insurance dismissed without prejudice.