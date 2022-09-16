Sentencings
Benito Hernandez, 64, 303 W. Tinkham Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person.
Cory Michael Aguilar, 29, 6682 W. 10 1/2 Mile Road, Irons, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate.
Devon Joseph-Edwin Wakelin, 25, 101 W. Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to three counts of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of less than $200.
Amy Louise Maynard, 51, 140 W. Michigan St., Walkerville, was sentenced to pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended.
James Douglas Shea, 49, 4323 E. Hansen Road, Custer, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $880 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to reckless driving. A count of moving violation causing death was dismissed.
Clinton John Taylor, 33, 208 E. State St. Apt. 2, Scottville, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $525 fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence. Taylor had a count of assault and battery dismissed.
Misty Lee Weber, 46, 1700 Ramona Drive, Manistee, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program and pay $890 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Allen Perry Mears, 52, 110 N. Washington Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Arraignments
William Oneal Shinn, 21, 1865 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an Aug. 16 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.
James R. Shanklin, 59, 5525 N. Custer Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of animals running at large following a July 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Kevin Jon Baareman, 36, 32674 S. Mack Haven Road, Drummond Island, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree force or coercion following an Aug. 1 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $750 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Brent Alexander Swain, 25, 6236 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault following a Sept. 1 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.
Robert Alan Lamadline, 31, 310 W. Third Street, Scottville, was arraigned on two felony counts of carrying a concealed weapon following a Sept. 7 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Tracy Lee Antcliff, 49, 9584 W M-179 Hwy, Middleville, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree following a Sept. 8 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Oscar Leon Hernandez, 29, 5128 N. 136th Ave., Hart, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resist/obstruct an officer, a felony count interfering with electronic communications and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Sept. 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Petro Thomas Vagenas Jr., 40, 8914 S. Mundy Ave., Newaygo, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license supended/revoked/denied first offense following an Aug. 27 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.
Brandy Marie Haan, 39, no street address listed, Mears, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an Aug. 17 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.
Connie Marie Dust, 43, 3899 N. Sherman Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an Aug. 25 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
Justyce Victoria Gillespie, 18, 5648 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following an Aug. 25 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17.
Dismissals
Scott Allen Bidwell, 28, 2136 N. Stiles Road, Scottville, had a count of furnishing tobacco to minors dismissed.
Bryant Ray Selby, 26, 6550 E. Marshall Road, Fountain, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed. In a separate file, Selby had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Raquel Janae Clark, 40, 2516 Fifth St. Apt. 4, Muskegon, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Stephen John Silvers, 34, 726 N. Rowe St., Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed. In a separate file, Silvers had a count of registration expired/no plate on vehicle/no registration/no registration on person.
Shawnee Katherine Chapa, 31, 212 N. Franklin St., Ludington, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.