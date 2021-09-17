Sentencings
Valerie Renee Farley, 28, 1600 Military St. Apt. A2, Port Huron, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 180 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice per week for six months with written verification for the court and pay $1,195 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more. A count of driver with open intoxicants in a vehicle was dismissed with prejudice.
Kathy Gliszcinski, 55, 1018 N. Ferry St., Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next six months at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to operating while impaired by liquor.
Katie Lee Andersen, 30, 2216 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Smart Online Recovery classes twice per week with written proof for court, attend Impact Weekend and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Erin Kim Lieurance, 36, 806 Buck St., Tiffin, Iowa, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Thys Leroy Talsma, 54, 308 E. Fourth St., Ludington, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next six months at the court’s discretion and pay $518.30 in fines and costs including $133.30 in restitution after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of personal property. A count of disorderly drunk person was dismissed with prejudice.
Justin Tyler Flanery, 28, 423 N. William St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Arraignments
Jon Howard McKinley, 31, 5988 Orchard Lane, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony county of home invasion — first degree and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after an Aug. 29 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Zachary Scott Austin, 33, 151 Wildwood Drive Apt. 9, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000 after a Sept. 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $750 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Jenna Dianne Myers, 27, 1245 N. LaSalle Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after a Sept. 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Sheena Marie Skoog, 33, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated after a Sept. 14 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
London Dacquiri Cage, 51, 105 S. Wildwood Crossing Apt. 3, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of operating without a license on person after a Sept. 15 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25.
Kenneth Darryl Coleman, 58, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree after an Aug. 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Matthew James Herlein, 38, 3673 W. Woodview Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense after a Sept. 11 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25.
Dismissal/acquittal
Fred Arthur Christmas, 63, no address listed, New Era, was acquitted by a jury of a charge of domestic violence second offense.
Suzanna Lynn Henry, 46, 7955 W. Hayes Road, Shelby, had a count of home invasion — second degree and a count of assault or assault and battery dismissed without prejudice.
James Jay Henry, 75, 2306 Riverwood Drive, Twin Lake, had a count of home invasion — second degree and a count of assault or assault and battery dismissed without prejudice.
Jeffrey Clay Young, 51, 6571 E. Beach St., Fountain, had a count of retail fraud — second degree dismissed without prejudice.
Andrew Blue Lawrence, 31, no address listed, Manistee, had a count of domestic violence dismissed with prejudice.
Dustin Michael Jewitt, 30, 601 N. Rowe Apt. 1, Ludington, had a count of operating with a license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed without prejudice. In a separate case, Jewitt, 814 E. Filer, Ludington, had a count of operating with a license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed without prejudice.
Lancelot Christopher Peebles, 28, 306 E. State St., Scottville, had a count of disturbing the peace dismissed without prejudice.
Russell Donald James, 43, 1858 Crowley St. Apt. 7, Muskegon, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.
Joseph Michael Leclair, 61, 3516 Rasmussen Road, Ludington, had a count of break and entering a building with intent and a count of home invasion - second degree dismissed without prejudice. In a separate case, Leclair had a count of home invastion - second degree and a count of breaking and entering a building with intent dismissed without prejudice.
Carl Hugh Weiler, 32, 218 S. Bean Road, Scottville, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.