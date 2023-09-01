Sentencing
Howard Jay Heuker, 57, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Chadworth Lee Simon, 25, was sentenced credit for time served in jail to pay $250 after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Arthur Michael Ayala, 38, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 365 days in jail, six months probation and pay $290 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to abandon/cruelty to two or three animals.
Brandi Sue Keena, 52, was sentenced to $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to trespassing.
Amy Lou Plough, 71, was sentenced to $350.56 in fines and costs including $50.56 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Jaxon Anthony Battice, 19, was sentenced to $450 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating under the influence of liquor of 0.02 to 0.07.
Thomas James Bentz, 29, was sentenced to credit for time served, a suspended term of 93 days, 12 months probation and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of an open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle.
Tyler Austin Hendrickson, 29, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation after and pay $1,550 in fines and costs including $1,500 in restitution pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense and a count of failure to stop at a scene of a property damage accident.
Kaylyn Marie Mazeika, 20, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for time served, attend an outpatient treatment program and pay $500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating under the influence of liquor with a blood alcohol content of 0.02 to 0.07. Mazeika had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Arraignments
Jordan Blakely Hicks, 26, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny in a building following a Nov. 13, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. Bond was denied. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13. In a separate case, Hicks was arraigned on two felony counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, a felony count of malicious destruction of utility property and unlawful driving away a motor vehicle following a Nov. 18, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. Bond was denied. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13.
Eric Nelson Yeager, 39, was arraigned on a felony count of tamping with an electronic monitoring device following a June 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13.
Jarrod R Stokes, 43, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 31 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11.
Amy Lynn Churchill, 35, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following a June 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 18.
Christopher Sean Bentley, 49, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a May 7 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set.
Abraham Neroli Finley, 26, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an Aug. 26 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 6.
Dylan Duayne Drake, 27, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating an ORV while license suspended/revoked following an Aug. 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11.
Michael Anthony Garcia, 53, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a July 29 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 18.
Steven Craig Holtrust, 66, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an Aug. 3 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set.
Melissa Marie Inman, 38, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a July 21 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11.
Dismissals
Kevin Lee Plasterer, 49, had a count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction dismissed.
Dominic Joseph Garza, 39, had a count of reckless driving dismissed.