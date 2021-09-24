Arraignments
Derrick Cole Lilleberg, 26, 2322 W. U.S. 10, Custer, was arraigned on three felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person following a Sept. 19 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29.
Caitlin Leigh Myler, 31, 664 Midway Ave., Holland, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a Sept. 20 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25.
Penny Rae Welch, 44, 11816 Morton Road, Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of false pretenses with intent to defraud $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Sept. 22 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 6.
Joshua Mark Bassett-Lynch, 30, 109 E. Foster St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Sept. 22 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 6.
Darrin Maurice Morgan, 52, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person jostling following a Sept. 22 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 11.