Sentencing
Richard Lee Beck, 49, 206 N. Harrison St. Apt. 4, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $255 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Arraignments
Autumn Marie Lauer, 25, 6425 W. Linden, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Feb. 12 incident investigated by States, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Team (SSCENT). A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Jacob Kyle Vega, 43, 4744 E. Deer Cove Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespassing following an Aug. 26 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.
Shaun Eric Smart, 43, 601 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Sept. 2 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.
Ethan Thomas Beetz, 23, 183 N. Meyers Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended following a Sept. 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Jeremy Cole Curtis, 28, 4316 Snow Road, Bridgman, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a Sept. 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 10% bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
David Niles Wilcoxson, 56, 802 N. St. Paul, Ludington, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of disorderly drunk person following a Sept. 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
James Matthew Carrier, 33, 1407 Lakeshore Drive, Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a Sept. 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Kimberly Ann Kanouse, 42, 6230 W. Bryant Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a Sept. 16 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
Alyssa Marie Harvey, 20, 105 N. Staffon St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Sept. 18 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Billijo Irene Mustakis, 35, 1307 S. Sherman St., Ludington, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000 and a misdemeanor count of disorderly person disturbing the peace following a Sept. 18 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Robert Eugene Kleiss, 44, no address listed, Big Rapids, was arraigned on a felony count of possession fo methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Sept. 20 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Jacqueline Marie North, 35, 128 N. Taylor Road, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of possession of a Schedule 5 substance/LSD/other substance following a Sept. 15 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5. In a separate file, North, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Sept. 15 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5. In a second separate file, North was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following a Sept. 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Amy Lucille Shanty, 52, 412 N. Main St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Sept. 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
Chaderick Michael Stefaniak, 44, 5715 N. Budzynski Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Sept. 5 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.
Dylan Duayne Drake, 26, 2435 N. 18th St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following an Aug. 26 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3. In a separate file, Drake was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following an Aug. 26 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.
Thomas Jay Smith, 53, 828 W. First St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following a Sept. 9 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Cesar Keops Sanchez-Barajas, 52, no address listed, Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of droving while license not valid/improper license following a Sept. 2 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct.3.
William Jay Wetherell, 52, 105 Fifth St. Apt. 1F, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Sept. 5 incident investigated but the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10.
Oscar Apodaca Calderon, 44, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following a Sept. 7 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.
Dismissals
Susan Tammi Sartor, 58, 3160 N. Amber Road, Scottville, had a count of larceny less than $200 dismissed.
Kylie Jane Newman, 21, no address listed, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Danielle Renae Perow, 35, 504 E. Dowland St. Apt. 1, Ludington, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense dismissed.
Christopher William Horvath, 21, 2011 Southwood Ave., Norton Shores, had a count of transporting or possession of a bow/crossbow in a vehicle illegally was dismissed.