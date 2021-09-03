Sentencings
Lancelot Christopher Peebles, 28, 306 E. State St., Scottville, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for 93 days served after pleading no contest to domestic violence.
Scott James Henke, 51, 107 E. Pere Marquette, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Tammy Lee Moore, 40, 5221 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend alcoholics anonymous twice a week with written verification and pay $354 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of personal property. A count of malicious destruction of a building $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 was dismissed with prejudice.
Rodney Elwyn Smith, 72, 4932 N. U.S. 31, Scottville, was sentenced to one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and pay $645 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a count of attempted distributing sexually explicit matter to a minor and a count of child abuse — fourth degree.
Justin Ray Harper, 38, 16400 Upton Road Lot 255, East Lansing, was sentenced to one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence.
Mickel Edward Bogner, 27, 5518 King Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of refusing to take a preliminary breath test was dismissed with prejudice.
Elijah Paul Kmiecik, 18, 2946 E. Sugar Grove Road, Custer, was sentenced to attend Victims Impact Panel, complete 20 hours of community service in the next six weeks, maintain employment if not enrolled and attending school and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating under the influence of liquor — underage with a blood alcohol content of 0.02 to 0.07.
Camilla Jean Chatman, 24, 319 Third St., Manistee, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving without a valid license. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Ashley Ann Martinez, 32, 117 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $135 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving without a valid license. A count of driving while license expired was dismissed with prejudice.
Tracy John Straub, 34, 179 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. A count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered were dismissed with prejudice.
Bryan Scott Fenner, 30, 5114 N. Cleveland St., Fountain, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to open intoxicant by a driver. A count of a civil infraction of no proof of insurance was dismissed with prejudice.
Michael David-Shawn Ward, 49, 10331 N. Stephens, Free Soil, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving without a valid license. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Tammy Louise Tanis, 57, 110 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of retail fraud third degree following an Aug. 26 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Lori Margaret Snyder, 42, 105 Fifth St. Apt. R, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an Aug. 27 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Julianita Esparza-Kenyon, 26, 3884 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Aug. 26 arrest by the Michigan State Police. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 8.
Donald Glenn Fitch, 38, 3803 Hidden Forest View, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a July 20 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 8.
James Arthur Nash, 48, 3595 W. Fisher Road, Ludington, was arraigned on three felony counts of resisting and obstructing an officer following an Aug. 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 8.
Tina Ann Rose, 40, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200 following a Sept. 1 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13.
Stephanie Josephine Melvin, 36, 7767 S. Comstock Ave., Fremont, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following an Aug. 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing for Sept. 27.
Justin Tyler Flanery, 27, 423 N. William St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied, second or subsequent offense, following an Aug. 31 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15. In a separate case, Flanery was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied, second or subsequent offense, following a June 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
Shane Thomas Wardlow, 39, 717 N. Washington Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) following a Sept. 2 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
Dismissal
Devon Joseph-Edwin Wakelin, 24, 201 S. Rath St., Ludington, had three counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer dismissed without prejudice.