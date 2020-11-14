Arraignments
Austin William Buchholz, 25, 280 N. Northwood Drive, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance — methamphetamine, a felony count of deliver/manufacturing a non-narcotic controlled substance schedule 1, 2, 3 excluding marijuana, a felony count of possession of a controlled substance — analogues and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense following a July 16 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $7,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18, and a preliminary exam was scheduled for Nov. 25.
Kevin Matthew Wulff, 42, 6812 W. Decker Road, Ludington, was arraigned on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a Nov. 9 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18, and a preliminary exam was scheduled for Nov. 25.
Andrea Mae Johnson, 43, 823 N. Benson Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a Nov. 7 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30. In a separate case, Johnson was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense… following a Nov. 10 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30.
Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 33, 305 Broadway Ave., Scottville, was arraigned on eight felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, three felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult more than $200 but less than $1,000 and a felony count of caregiver comingling funds of vulnerable adults/obstructing investigators following an April 1, 2017, arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $7,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 25.
Dismissals
Dustin Irwin Miller, 40, 1424 Elmwood St., Greenville, had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security dismissed without prejudice.
Jason Allen Hazelwood, 42, 815 Courtland Lane, Muskegon, had a count of operating with a license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed without prejudice.
Maura sue Gilbert, 32, 2435 N. 18th St., Fountain, had a count of truancy dismissed without prejudice.