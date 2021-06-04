Sentencings
Megan Ivy Shook, 21, 1311 S. Madison St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.
Amanda Rae McMann, 37, 7140 S. Westshore Drive, Rothbury, was sentenced to 34 days of jail with credit for 34 days, attend an economic crimes program and pay $152.42 in fines and costs including $27.42 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud second degree.
James Roy Steiger, 68, 6689 E. Marshall Road, Fountain, was sentenced to 30 days of jail in the next year the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to no contest. A count of breaking and entering (illegal entry without owner’s permission) was dismissed with prejudice.
Brennan Todd Morley, 21, 4068 E. Church St., Fountain, was sentenced to 60 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to selling/furnishing alcohol to a minor. Two other counts of selling/furnishing alcohol to a minor were dismissed with prejudice.
Amy Marie Sherman, 41, 9654 S. Wildwood Blvd., Baldwin, was sentenced to 180 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, perform 20 hours of community service and pay $735 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to malicious use of telecommunication services.
Duane Charles Broughton, 51, 504 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for a day, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a charge of habitual offender supplemental warrant second were dismissed with prejudice.
Joshua Morgan, 46, 1037 Michigan St. NE Apt. 304, Grand Rapids, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days and pay $25 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or high was dismissed with prejudice.
Thomas Leroy Hagenbaugh, 49, 2821 E. Meisheimer Road, Custer, was sentenced to forfeit a firearm and pay $150 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to weapons firearms possession under… A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed with prejudice.
David-John Reilly, 41, 76 E. Cherry St., Twin Lake, was sentenced to 21 days of jail with credit for 21 days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion on the first count and may serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion on the second count, must attend Impact Weekend; must attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice per week for a year with written verification and pay $1,145 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a count of operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance and a count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver.
Jeffrey Martin Carlson, 58, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Scott David Alexander, 59, was sentenced to 76 days of jail with credit for 58 days and 18 days to be served, may serve a year of jail in the next 18 months, and pay $775 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to aggravated assault domestic assault. A count of domestic violence was dismissed with prejudice.
Guadalupe Socorro Lopez, 27, was sentenced to pay $325 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to a count of failure to report an accident.
Arraignments
Isaiah G. Gardenhire, 40, 4173 S. Isabella Road, Mount Pleasant, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct second degree (under 13 and defendant was at least 17) and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a May 27 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 9.
Francisco Lujano Paniagua, 54, 22 W. Johnson, Hart, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree force or coercion following a May 30 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 9.
Lori Ann Holden, 42, 7065 N. Dennis Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Feb. 28 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 9. In a separate case, Holden was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second following a May 8 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 9.
Jennifer Lynn White, 41, 1348 Crooks St., Green Bay, Wisconsin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a May 30 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000, cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 12.
Crandal Lee Smith, 57, 5405 W. Rasmussen Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of analogues and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Oct. 18, 2020, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100, cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 9.
Devehance Joqui Walker, 26, 2136 W. Charles St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an April 14 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 9. In a separate case, Walker, 26, 602 E. Danaher St. Apt. 3, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an April 24 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $5,000, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 9.
Jarred Lee Jones, 21, 206 Crowley St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of malicious destruction of personal property more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 following a May 2 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, personal recognizance bond was set. A…
Jeralee Chaloux Sobers, 37, 4309 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamines/ecsctacy, a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (narcotics/cocaine) and a felony count of possession of a controlled substance analogues following a July 30, 2020, arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 16.
Ronnie JR Zuniga, 37, 705 E. Dowland St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a June 2 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 14.
Fred Arthur Christmas, 62, East Garfield Road, New Era, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following a June 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Alexander Joseph Cory, 21, 591 E. Wilson Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon following an April 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 16.
Jonah Thomas Howell, 22, 2171 N. Reek Road, Custer, was arraigned on a felony count of fleeing a police officer fourth degree following an April 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 16.
Stephany Ann Miller, 31, 6237 W. Decker Road, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a June 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 16.
Dismissals
Michael Brandon Donahue, 38, 3753 N. Victory Corner Road, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.