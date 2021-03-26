Sentencings
Dino Roberto Desaro, 61, 2860 Lena Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $618.75 in fines and costs including $23.75 in restitution after pleading no contest to retail fraud third degree.
Timothy Charles Zeller, 37, 106 Third St Apt. 2, Scottville, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.
Brody Christopher Woods, 20, 676 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was sentenced to three days of jail with credit for three days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace.
Daniel John Horowski, 37, 3028 Piney Ridge Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $599.22 in fines and costs including $4.22 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud second degree.
Casey Allen Lindeman, 30, 2210 Stronach Road, Manistee, was sentenced to 180 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, perform 24 hours of community service and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to malicious use of telecommunications services.
Arraignments
Wyatt Scott Hofmann, 29, 14515 Crooked Tree Lane, Grand Haven, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance — analogues following a March 19 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 31.
Roger Lee Johnson, 39, 7822 E. Dewey Road, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a March 19 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 31.
Daniel McClure, no age given, 626 Gerald Court, Midland, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams, a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of possession of controlled substance — analogues following a March 16 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $3,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 31.
Jesse Allen Totten, 23, 13544 Caberfae Highway Apt 2, Wellston, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended license following an arrest March 15 by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 29.
Gregory Alexander Jolly, 28, 5728 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a March 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 24.
Nicholas Lee-Scott Michaels, 26, 25 S. Walhalla Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended license suspended/revoked/denied and a misdemeanor count of failure to maintain insurance after a March 13 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 31.
Eleasar Esparza Jr., 29, 5634 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of resisting/obstructing/assaulting an officer and a felony count of habitual offender second following an arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office on an unspecified date. A $20,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 24.
Jeremy Ray Parker, 41, 7890 Sugar Grove Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following a March 12 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 5.
Lancelot Christopher Peebles, 28, 306 E. State St., Scottville, was arraigned on two felony counts of resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer, a misdemeanor count of disorderly person disturbing the peace and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 21 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 31.
Adam Wayne Nelson, 46, 508 First St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny in a building and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 24 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 7.
Lindsey Paige Klastow, 37, 101 W. Melendy St., Ludington was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after a March 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 5.
Doyle Paul Kenyon, 24, 307 Fifth St. Apt. 1, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny by conversion less than $200 after a Jan. 26 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 5. In a separate file, Kenyon was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 after a Jan 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 5.
Michelle Renee Patrick, 49, 209 N. Emily St., Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of possession of controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 games, a misdemeanor count operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count driving while suspended/revoked/denied and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an arrest March 25 by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 7.
Dismissals
Richard Anthony Gancarz, 71, 4660 E. Beyer Road, Free Soil, had a count of operating while visibly impaired by drugs dismissed.
Michelle Lee Demarco, 51, 505 E. Loomis, Ludington, had two counts of truancy dismissed.
Jon Howard McKinley III, 31, 5988 Orchard Lane Apt. 2, Ludington, had a count of operating with a license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.