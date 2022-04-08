Home invasion, assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for a 20-year-old Mason County man on charges of home invasion and assault following an incident at 8:02 p.m., Thursday, at Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township. The unidentified victim in the incident sustained minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment according to Sheriff Kim Cole. Deputies responded to the apartment complex after a 911 call reporting an “unwanted person” in an apartment. The victim reported that a person known to them had entered the apartment illegally and assaulted them. The suspect had left the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies had forwarded their reports to the prosecutor’s office requesting a warrant for the 20-year-old.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 28-year-old Ludington man for driving on a suspended operator’s license, fifth offense, following a traffic stop at 7:24 p.m., Thursday, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Fountain and Custer roads in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7 a.m., Thursday, on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township.