Possession of fentanyl
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant of the arrest of a 28-year-old Free Soil woman on charges of possession of fentanyl following a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. 31 and LaSalle Road in Grant Township.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a pair of individuals on warrants following a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Fitch and Rowe streets. A 28-year-old Ludington woman was arrested for a warrant each from 79th District Court and from Lake County each alleging retail fraud, third degree. A 26-year-old Muskegon man was arrested on warrants from 60th District Court in Muskegon County, 14th Circuit Court in Muskegon County and the Kent County Friend of the Court on child support charges. Each was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $15 from the Airport Shell at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7 a.m. Tuesday on Rasmussen Road east of Bertha Lane in Pere Marquette Township.