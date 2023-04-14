Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with non-life threatening injuries at 6:10 a.m. Thursday at Hansen Road west of Larson Road in Branch Township. A 53-year-old Fountain man was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital. Deputies state the man swerved to avoid a deer, left the roadway and overturned.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Filer Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off in the amount of $48.52 from the Airport Shell at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received reports at 7:02 p.m. Thursday of an unknown person or people striking mailboxes with a bat or pipe in the 1100 block of North Custer Road in free Soil Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 32-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Delia and Pere Marquette street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 1:27 a.m., on U.S. 10 west of Walhalla Road in Branch Township.
• At 2 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway south of Meisenheimer Road overpass in Summit Township.
• At 6:51 a.m., on Pere Marquette Highway north of Olmstead Road in Summit Township.