Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Mason County woman on a charge of domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted her mother at 10:36 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Custer and Cable roads in Custer Township. The woman was transported to the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Free Soil man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired, first offense, following a traffic stop at 2:27 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s office arrested a 44-year-old Fountain man on a failure-to-appear warrant issued by Mason County courts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Maggie Street in Sheridan Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 33-year-old Shelby man on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Oceana County at 6:57 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 north of the Hart rest stop in Oceana County. The man was arrested after being found walking alongside the expressway. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 47-year-old Ludington woman on a probation violation after troopers were called to a complaint at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Barton Street in Pere Marquette Township. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraud complaint made at 5:29 p.m. Saturday on North Victory Corner Road in Victory Township. The complainant reported that an unknown person purchased two iPhones and charged them to their account.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injuries in recent days:
• at 7:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• at 11:16 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 10:11 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 near the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township.