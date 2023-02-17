Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:40 a.m. Thursday when he turned himself into the Mason County Jail.
The man had two warrants, one alleging a probation violation and another alleging domestic assault. He was lodged at the jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 39-year-old Hart man on a warrant at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lincoln Street in the City of Hart.
The warrant issued from 79th District Court alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of retail fraud. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving without
insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 44-year-old Shelby man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 8:57 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 31 near mile marker No. 161 in Summit Township.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 10:25 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues.