Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic assault and battery at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday in the in the 800 block of St. Paul Street.
The victim, a 39-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured in the incident. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man for an outstanding failure-to-appear warrant at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Danaher Street. The warrant was issued by the 79th District Court and was for a charge of disorderly conduct. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Deputies investigate fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fraud complaint at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Countyline Road in Grant Township.
The complainant told deputies they were defrauded out of $800 after responding to a social media post where claiming they had won a large sum of money.
DWLS
The Ludington Police Department ticketed a 41-year-old Ludington man at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday for driving with a suspended operator’s license at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Fitch Street where a 41-year-old Ludington man was cited.
The Ludington Police Department ticketed a 21-year-old Fountain woman for driving with a suspended operator’s license at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Gaylord Avenue and Loomis Street.
Realtor signs stolen
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two stolen realtor signs at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fountain and Dennis roads in Victory Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person leaving a gas station without paying at 7:02 a.m. Wednesday at Ludington Express Mart in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10. The business reported $32 dollars’ worth of gas was stolen.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 east of Amber Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes on Wednesday:
• at 7:15 p.m. on M-116 north of Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township; and
• at 9:40 p.m. on Fisher Road west of Victory Corners Road in Victory Township.