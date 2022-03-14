Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Ludington woman for operating while intoxicated third offense following a traffic stop at 3:19 a.m., Sunday, near the intersection of First and Madison streets. The woman was also cited for driving on a revoked license sixth offense. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated first offense following a traffic stop at 7:04 a.m., Monday, on Lakeshore Drive near Kistler Road in Summit Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Hart woman following a traffic stop at 12:28 a.m., Monday, in the 5600 block of West U.s. 10 in Pere Marquette Township on three warrants. The warrants allege carrying a concealed weapon, driving a vehicle without insurance and driving with an expired license. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Fountain man following a traffic stop at 9:42 p.m., Sunday, in the 6000 block of Marshall Road in Branch Township on three warrants. The warrants allege failing to appear in 79th District Court on traffic offenses. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Defrauding an innkeeper
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating an incident reported at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, at Spartan West Bowling Center in the 2000 block of U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Troopers indicated they received a complaint defrauding an innkeeper where a 38-year-old Ludington man allegedly left without paying for his meal.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 9:21 a.m., Friday, in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 5:32 p.m., Friday, in the 6700 block of Timber Lane in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 24-year-old Ludington woman for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 9:02 a.m., Friday, near the intersection of Madison and Sixth streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 10:25 a.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dennis Road and U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 10:56 a.m., Sunday, for a single-vehicle crash, on Dewey Road near Culver Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 11:10 a.m., Sunday for a two-vehicle crash, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 12:40 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash on Blaine Street near the intersection with State Street in the City of Scottville;
• At 1:38 p.m., Sunday, for a single-vehicle crash on Lakeshore Drive near Sugar Grove Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:39 a.m., Saturday, on Custer Road near Millerton Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:46 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 near Stiles Road in Amber Township.