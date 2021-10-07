Superdrunk
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of being “super drunk” following a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday on Pere Marquette Highway at the Conrad Road intersection in Pere Marquette Township.
The woman was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired, second offense, with a blood alcohol content of .27, according to Sheriff Kim Cole — three times more than Michigan’s legal limit of .08. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Drunk driving
The Mason County Sherif’s Office arrested a 66-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop on U.S. 10 at the Brye Road intersection in Amber Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man on an outstanding bench warrant from 77th District Court in Reed City at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Delia Street.
The warrant charges the man with failing to appear on an original charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Three-vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle with no injuries at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Jackson Road and U.S. 10. Deputies said that one vehicle pulled out of the gas station on the corner, was struck by a second vehicle and pushed into a third vehicle. One of the vehicles rolled and landed on its top.
DWLS
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office issued an appearance citation to a 22-year-old Muskegon at for driving with a suspended operator’s license at 2:56 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop at Pere Marquette Highway and Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township.