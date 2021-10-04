‘Super drunk,’ child endangerment
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Lansing man on charges of child endangerment and being “super drunk” following a traffic stop at 7:47 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 west of Scottville.
Deputies responded to 911 calls reporting a driver “all over the road.” Officers located the vehicle in the West Shore Bank parking lot in Scottville. During the investigation deputies learned that the vehicle had crashed in the 100 block of West State Street before pulling into the parking lot.
In addition to a 3-month-old baby in the vehicle officers also identified a 21-year-old Muskegon woman as the second passenger. Under Michigan law anyone arrested with a blood alcohol content double the legal limit of .08 or higher can be charged with being “super drunk.” The Lansing man’s blood alcohol content was .25, according to Sheriff Kim Cole.
The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault, disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested two people — a 35-year-old Ludington man and a 41-year-old Ludington woman — at 2:32 p.m. Friday after being called to an incident in the 800 block of North St. Catherine Street.
The man was arrested on charges of being a disorderly person and obstructing and opposing a police officer. The woman was arrested on a charge of assault and battery. They were both lodged in the Mason County Jail. The victim of the alleged assault, a 54-year-old Ludington man, was not injured in the incident.
Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Grand Rapids man on an outstanding failure-to-appear warrant following a traffic stop at 12:56 a.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway near Oceana Drive in Summit Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Wellston woman on an outstanding failure-to-appear warrant at 3:36 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop on U.S. 10 at Countyline Road in Grant Township.
She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 52-year-old Ludington woman on an outstanding warrant charging her with failing to appear in the 79th District Court at 11:03 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Loomis Street. Police say the woman was original charged with retail fraud. She was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic assault at 8:41 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Lena Drive in Hamlin Township. There were minor injuries reported in the assault but no medical attention was sought. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
OWI, larceny
of gasoline arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and larceny of gasoline at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of 126th Avenue in Oceana County’s Crystal Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Appearance
citation given
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 54-year-old Branch man with an appearance ticket following a traffic stop Friday on U.S. 31 and Hansen Road in Amber Township. In lieu of arrest, deputies the man was ticketed for driving with a suspended license, fourth offense.
Vehicle accidents
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the following no-injury vehicle accidents during the weekend:
• a two-vehicle crash at 11:44 a.m. Friday on U.S. 10 east of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• a two-vehicle crash at 3:46 p.m. Saturday on Brye Road at the U.S. 10 intersection in Amber Township; and
• a single vehicle crash at 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Forest Trail Road east of Quarterline Road in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer accidents during the weekend. No injuries were reported:
• at 8:16 a.m. Friday on Lakeshore Drive north of Jackson Road in Hamlin Township;
• at 5:15 p.m. Friday on Benson Road at the Marshall Road intersection in Branch Township;
• at 7 p.m. Saturday on Free Soil Road west of Reek Road in Free Soil Township;
• at 3:27 a.m. Sunday on Quarterline Road south of Countyline Road in Grant Township; and
• at 7:14 p.m. Sunday on Jebavy Drive north of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.