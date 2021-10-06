Pontoon boat stolen
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported theft of a pontoon boat at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of South Harbor Drive in Summit Township. Deputies say the 24-foot double-decker pontoon boat, black in color, was taken from where it was moored.
Vehicle accidents
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following vehicle accidents Monday. No injures were reported in the crashes:
• a car-deer crash at 5:29 a.m. on Sugar Grove west of Amber Road in Victory Township;
• a two-vehicle crash at 1:49 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township; and
• a two-vehicle crash at 3:29 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township.