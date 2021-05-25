A Grand Rapids man who damaged property at the Ventura Motel and a rental company’s Jeep one year ago was sentenced to probation and jail time Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Brian Lewis Sroka, 37, was given concurrent sentences of six days in jail, and was a given credit for time served, on charges of resisting and opposing a police officer and malicious destruction to personal property (MDOP) more than $200 but less than $1,000.
On the assaulting and resisting charge he was also placed on probation for 18 months.
Judge Sniegowski said there was no probation time recommended on the misdemeanor offense of MDOP to personal property. Additionally he was ordered to pay $858 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as a supervision fee of $540. The judge noted that there was no restitution requested in the case.
Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink said that Ludington Police were initially called to the motel by the man’s 31-year-old girlfriend, who had reported him to be highly intoxicated and “out of control.”
When police arrived, Krienbrink said, they initially noticed that there was a six-inch hole in the motel room’s door and a curtain rod lying out in the parking lot. As the incident progressed, the man locked himself in the bathroom. It took several Ludington officers and deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to take the man into custody. Krienbrink said the man had to be tased and pepper-sprayed before he finally complied with police.
The prosecutor did note however that this was Sroka’s first felony offense, even though he had five misdemeanor offenses. She said the plea agreement was fair.
Sroka’s attorney, Jim Kiebel, said that he had seen him do a 180-degree turn around in the last year.
“He’s very remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed by what he did,” Kiebel said. “He has a full-time job and is up to date on his payments to the Friend of the Court for his child. He wants to put this behind him.”
As part of the plea agreement, two counts of resisting and opposing a police officer and a charge of domestic violence were dismissed.