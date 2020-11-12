A 77-year-old Ludington man, who had four drunken driving offenses in two months, was sentenced to jail time and probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Michael H. Fuller, Ludington, was grieving at the time of his arrests following the loss of his wife of 58 years his attorney, and sister, Janice Fuller-Bailey, told Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
“But we know that does not excuse his behavior,” she added.
Fuller had pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense. Another charge of OUIL has been dismissed.
“Although I under Mr. Fuller’s situation, obviously drinking and driving presents a clear and present danger to others,” Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said. “I would recommend that we follow the plea agreement with the exception of extending probation to three years so that he can continue the support and help that he needs.”
Fuller-Bailey asked that his sentence run concurrent with the sentence in Oceana County. He is currently lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
In rendering her sentence, Judge Sniegowski said Fuller’s case was “unusual.”
“Not only because of your age, but because of being arrested on a drunken driving charges four times in two months,” she continued. “I understand that you are grieving. But putting others in danger with your actions is not a way to deal with your grief.”
In the end, Judge Sniegowski sentenced Fuller to one year in jail, with six months to be served now and the rest of time to be served at the court’s s discretion, and was placed on probation for 18 months. He will receive a substance abuse evaluation and counseling during the jail time. The time will run concurrent to the Oceana County sentence. He was given credit for 67 days already served in jail. He was ordered to pay $1,015 in fines, costs and other court fees.