A Casnovia man’s guilty plea for production of child pornography was accepted in U.S. District Court last week in Grand Rapids.
U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney wrote an order adopting a report and recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge from a hearing in July for Jeffrey Lee Steiger of Casnovia.
Steiger was facing a four-count indictment in federal court that included not only the production of child pornography charge that he pleaded guilty to, but also two counts of attempting to produce child pornography and a count of possession of child pornography, all stemming from an incident in Mason County. The remaining three counts would be dismissed at sentencing, according to the plea agreement on file.
Steiger was indicted in June on the charges. The case was built on investigations from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and through interviews with Homeland Security Investigations in February.
According to the plea agreement, Steiger agreed to the “factual basis of guilt” where he used a Samsung Galaxy S7 phone to record a girl on April 25, 2018, in Mason County and attempted to use a pen camera to attempt to capture images of three girls while they were undressed.
Kent, in his report and recommendation, stated he ordered a presentence investigation report. A sentencing hearing was scheduled before Maloney for Nov. 16 in federal court in Kalamazoo.
Steiger is faced with a potential prison sentence of between 15 and 30 years, with supervised release lasting anywhere between 5 years and life, according to the plea agreement. He also faces paying mandatory restitution along with special assessments of $100 and $5,000.