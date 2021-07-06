A Hart man pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree Tuesday afternoon before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Francisco Lujano Paniagua of Hart pleaded guilty to the charge arising from an incident in the City of Scottville on May 30. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office made the initial arrest in the 100 block of West State Street.
A count of habitual offender second offense warrant is to be dismissed at the sentencing.
The sentencing date was scheduled for Sept. 7.