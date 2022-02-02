A Hart man was sentenced to prison time on a charge of criminal sexual conduct, third degree, in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Alexander Cole Mayse, 22, Hart, was sentenced to 29 months to 15 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections on the charge. He was given credit for 405 days already served.
Both Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand and defense attorney Al Swanson asked the judge to follow the plea agreement. Two more like charges against Mayse were dismissed in exchange for his plea of guilty to the one CSC, third degree charge.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said she felt in looking at all the circumstances in the case that the plea agreement was fair and she would follow it.