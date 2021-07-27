A Hart man was sentenced to two concurrent terms of jail time and probation on a drug and a weapons charge Monday in 51st Circuit Court.
James Robert Schmitz was sentenced to one year of probation and two days in jail for possession of methamphetamines and improper possession of a firearm before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Schmitz was given credit for the two days in jail that have already been served. A second count of possession of methamphetamines was dismissed upon his previous plea of guilty to the other charges.
Additionally, he was ordered to pay $708 in fines, costs and other court fees.