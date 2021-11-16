A Hart man who led police officers on a high speed chase and then on a foot chase earlier this year was sentenced to jail time and probation in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Armando Gregrio Gutierrez, 32, was sentenced to two years probation and 12 months in jail for fleeing a police officer in the fourth degree. He was ordered to serve six months of the jail time up front. He received a concurrent and like sentence on the charge of assaulting and resisting a police officer. Charges of operating an unregistered vehicle and driving on a suspended license were dismissed upon his plea to the other charges.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink voiced concerned that Gutierrez did not seem to be learning any lessons, in reference to what she called “a long criminal history.”
“I hope that I am proven wrong in regard to Mr. Gutierrez learning from his previous experience,” she added.
Defense attorney Ashley Siegel said that her client admitted to her what he had done was wrong.
“And he has a great deal of family support,” she added. “Some of whom are present today in the court room.”
Siegel said that Gutierrez told her he over-reacted to the situation that night.
“He was driving with a suspended operator’s license that night,” she said. “And he panicked and took off.”
“Mr. Gutierrez you certainly made an extreme response that night,” Judge Susan Sniegowski said. “You took a minor traffic offense and turned it into a major incident.
“You need to realize that you could have injured many people or put them at risk that night by driving in excess of 100 mph.”
He was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation.