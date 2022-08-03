A man being held in connection with a murder in March in Hamlin Township had his preliminary examination pushed back into October after a hearing in 79th District Court Wednesday afternoon.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos