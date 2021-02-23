A homeless man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly threatened an employee at the AGS Vape Shop with a knife and then left the store with merchandise in his pocket.
Wesley Donald Hackert, 35, was arraigned on a felony count of armed robbery on Saturday along with a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree. He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail in lieu of posting $50,000 cash/surety bond. His next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for March 3 at 3:30 p.m. for a probable cause hearing.
Hackert was arrested by Ludington City Police shortly after the 4:36 p.m. incident at the business, located in the 100 block of South James Street.
Police report that a store employee confronted Hackert at the register after he had witnessed him putting two vape refills in his pocket and claiming to have only one. Once confronted, according to police, Hackert produced an unfolded pocket knife from his pocket and placed it on the counter.
Hackert then allegedly put his hands on either side of the open knife and asked the clerk, “What are you gonna do if I run?” Police report the clerk backed away at that point. Reportedly Hackert then grabbed the knife and the left the store with the vape refill in his pocket, unpaid for.
Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Barnett detained Hackert a short time later after he spotted him walking near the intersection of Filer and Harrison streets. Ludington police then took Hackert into custody from Barnett and transported him to jail. Additionally police learned, after his arrest, that he also allegedly took two shot glasses from the other local AGS store located at 111 E. Ludington Avenue.
Hackert has a long criminal history with the 51st Circuit Court. He has charges dating back to 2009 in that court including resisting and opposing a police officer, domestic violence, shoplifting, possession of drugs including cocaine and marijuana; larceny in a building, trespassing, home invasion and drunk driving. All of those previous cases were concluded.
He has three other pending matters in 79th District Court, all misdemeanors. He was charged with trespassing following an alleged Jan. 4 incident in one file. In a second file, he was alleged with a misdemeanor count of prowling — disorderly from a Dec. 4, 2020, incident. In the third file, he was alleged to commit malicious destruction of property less than $200 in a Nov. 4, 2020, incident. Hackert faces pre-trials in all three of those cases on March 1.