An Indiana man pleaded guilty to assault charges, as well as being a habitual offender, in connection with an incident Labor Day weekend that began in the parking lot of the Home Depot store, 125 S. Brye Road, in Amber Township.
Bret Rowe Cooper, 46, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and being a third offense, habitual offender. Charges of domestic violence and breaking and entering/illegal entry will be dismissed at the time of his sentencing.
Mason County Sheriff’s deputies reported that they were called to the business’ parking lot to investigate an assault complaint.
When deputies arrived at the scene, a 40-year-old Indiana woman, who was in a dating relationship with Cooper, said he tried to harm her. In the process, a 34-year-old Ludington man, who tried to break up the argument, was threatened by Cooper with a machete and a knife.
Deputies reported that when Cooper saw them coming, he fled the scene on foot.
Cooper was not found until six hours later when he was apprehended near the intersection of First Street and Brye Road, south of Home Depot.
During the search Sheriff Kim Cole urged residents in an area bordered by U.S. 10 to the north, Conrad Road to the south, the U.S. 31 freeway to the west, and Stiles Road to the east, to stay inside and lock their doors and vehicles.
Drones and search dogs were used to assist law enforcement in the search for Cooper. He was apprehended without incident that Nighy.
He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail and will be sentenced Jan. 5, 2022 at 1 p.m.