The man who lead police on a near six-hour manhunt in Amber Township late last summer is headed to prison following his sentencing hearing Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Bret Rowe Cooper of Indiana was sentenced to a term of one month and one year to 8 years on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He received a concurrent term of 90 days in jail, and was given credit for time already served, for domestic violence by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Cooper was charged after incidents that began in the Home Depot parking lot on Sept. 7, 2021. Officers were called to the business’ parking lot that Sunday evening after there was a report of someone attacking another man with a machete. When deputies arrived Cooper left the parking lot, first heading across Brye Road to a vacant home, and then later heading south down and east on First Street into a woody and swampy area. He was arrested without incident nearly six hours later at the intersection of Brye Road and First Street.
The manhunt included members of the Mason County Emergency Response Team, or SWAT team. A drone was used to track him as were K-9 units from Mason, Newaygo, and Oceana counties and two from the Michigan State Police. Deputies were also assisted by the Ludington Police Department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Pere Marquette Fire Department.
Residents in an area of more than two square miles were told to lock their homes and vehicles and be on the lookout for Cooper.
Neither Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand nor defense attorney Al Swanson made any comments before the sentencing, other than to ask the judge to follow the plea agreement.
Cooper addressed the court saying he was sorry for what he had done.
“I know now my problem is my drug addiction. I know I need to address that and get help. I know I’m responsible for my actions,” he said. “I just want to get this taken care of and get back on track.”