A man facing a murder charge in the death of his infant son waived his preliminary exam during a hearing in 79th District Court Friday morning in Ludington.
Craig David Overla faced felony charges open murder, felony murder, child abuse in the first degree and a habitual offender fourth offense notice.
The case was bound over to 51st Circuit Court.
The charges are from an incident on March 22, 2019 when first responders went to a location in the City of Ludington for a report of an unresponsive infant. The infant was Overla’s 3-month-old son, and he was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital before being airlifted to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. The child died a month later on April 26, 2019.
Friday’s hearing was overseen by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski because 79th District Judge John Middlebrook previously worked on the case before his election to the bench in the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
Overla’s attorney, Al Swanson, asked Overla if he wanted to waive preliminary exam against his attorneys’ advice.
“You do understand that it is against the advice of your two attorneys today who are present in the courtroom, myself and Miss (Tracie) Dinehart?” Swanson asked.
“Yes, sir,” Overla replied.
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand told the court that the prosecution and the defense are negotiating, but a plea deal was not struck.
“I want to make it clear, and I spoke with counsel in the hallway again, that there is no negotiated plea at this time,” Hand said. “Even though they have been discussed, plea negotiations will remain open after the waiver of the preliminary examination. But there is no particular plea negotiated at this time.”
Overla is already serving 10 years in prison in a federal case. Those charges were based on a subsequent search warrant in the alleged murder case where weapons were found. He pleaded guilty in federal court as a felon in possession of firearms and possession of stolen firearms.
He was serving at Gilmer Federal Correctional Institute in Glanville, West Virginia. He was brought to Michigan after his arraignment last August, and he is serving his time at the Mason County Jail. He is scheduled to be released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Oct. 31, 2027, according to the bureau’s website.
Federal cases
Overla sought relief from his federal conviction several times and contested his confinement in West Virginia, according to online court records, and he made his attempts without an attorney assisting him.
On Aug. 23, 2021, he contested the conditions of his confinement and alleged his Eighth Amendment rights were violated because staff at Gilmer were not following COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask. After the petition was transferred to U.S. District Court in West Virginia from Michigan, it was dismissed on Oct. 6 because the court-approved form was not used.
Overla went on to file a complaint government on Nov. 9, 2021, over its handling of COVID-19 protocols at Gilmer. But a little more than a month later, on Dec. 15, the case was dismissed because Overla failed to file a form within the deadlines given by the court.
On Nov. 3, 2021, Overla sought to vacate his sentence in the federal case as well as a compassionate release because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The request was attached to his criminal case in district court. U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff denied the request. He sought a reduction of time served as early as June 2020.
Earlier this year, on Jan. 11, Overla attempted to bring a civil rights action as it relates to the search conducted by law enforcement in March 2019. It was dismissed on Feb. 23 because Overla failed to pay the filing fee or file a form claiming he was indigent in the time necessary.